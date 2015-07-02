Russian Foreign Minister comments on protests in Armenia

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Many have tried to use the incidents taking place in Armenia, against the government, but economic issues are lying at the root of the happenings."

Report informs referring to Tass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry refused to comment further on the matter.

Since June 19, protests are held in Armenia. On the morning of June 23, the police destroyed a demonstration in the capital, Yerevan, by using forces and 237 protesters were arrested on the same day. A criminal case on hooliganism of the Criminal Code was filed. The protest is in progress.