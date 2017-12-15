Russian ex-minister of economic development sentenced to 8 years in prison - UPDATED

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former minister of economic development of Russia Alexei Ulyukayev was sentenced to 8 years in a strict-regime colony, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

According to the court's decision, he was also fined 130 million rubles.

***13:22

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Zamoskvorechie court has found a former Russian economic development minister Alexei Ulyukayev, guilty of accepting a bribe from Igor Sechin.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

"Ulyukayev is guilty of taking a bribe, being an official", judge Larisa Semenova announced a decision.

Notably, A. Ulyukayev was the first federal minister in Russian modern history, arrested for corruption. According to the investigation, he demanded from the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin $ 2 million for the contract that allowed the company to acquire the state-owned stake in "Bashneft".

Prosecutors asked the court to send the ex-minister to a high-security prison for ten years as well as fining him 5 million RUR. Ulyukaev denied charges declaring that he was the victim of a "monstrous provocation".