 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian ex-minister of economic development sentenced to 8 years in prison - UPDATED

    Prosecutors asked court to jail Ulyukayev for 10 years

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former minister of economic development of Russia Alexei Ulyukayev was sentenced to 8 years in a strict-regime colony, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

    According to the court's decision, he was also fined 130 million rubles.

    ***13:22 

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Zamoskvorechie court has found a former Russian economic development minister Alexei Ulyukayev, guilty of accepting a bribe from Igor Sechin.

    Report informs citing the Interfax.

    "Ulyukayev is guilty of taking a bribe, being an official", judge Larisa Semenova announced a decision.

    Notably, A. Ulyukayev was the first federal minister in Russian modern history, arrested for corruption. According to the investigation, he demanded from the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin $ 2 million for the contract that allowed the company to acquire the state-owned stake in "Bashneft".

    Prosecutors asked the court to send the ex-minister to a high-security prison for ten years as well as fining him 5 million RUR. Ulyukaev denied charges declaring that he was the victim of a "monstrous provocation".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi