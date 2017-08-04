Russian deputy prime minister will visit Iran

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will visit Tehran on August 5 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, also a meeting with Iranian Defense Minister is expected.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti quoting Russian Embassy to Tehran.

"He will arrive on August 5 morning and fly away in the evening. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan is expected. No full agreement reached on the issue", reporter says.

Rouhani was reelected for a second term following the results of the elections held in May.

Notably, earlier the president of Moldova, Igor Dodon said that he also plans to hold a meeting in Tehran with Rogozin, declared persona non grata in Moldova.