Russian Deputy FM calls to prevent geopolitical games in CIS countries

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan and Russia can oppose geopolitical games in the region, results of which will be negative for everyone.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Grigory Karasin said.

"Russia and Kazakhstan are able to do much to prevent the occurrence of zero-sum geopolitical games in our region like those that we see in other parts of the post-Soviet space, I'm not even talking about the Middle East and North Africa," Karasin said at international conference in Astana.

According to him, "experts note the attempts of third countries to form at our side dangerous factors of disagreement and rivalry among CIS members, the EAEC, the CSTO, the SCO”.

Karasin noted that at the same time as an instrument of intimidation, anti-Russian sanctions are used, "which are beginning to threaten all those who are still faithful to the partnership and alliance with Russia”.