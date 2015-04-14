Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian company sells "Electric Networks of Armenia".Report informs, it is written by newspaper "Haykakan Zhamanak" referring to its sources.

According to the newspaper, in these days no deals conducted in the company "Electric Networks of Armenia", which is part of the Russian "Inter RAO UES", by order of the Russian side, here is the transfer and acceptance act takes place.According to the newspaper, ESA was acquired by "Tashir Group", which is owned by a major Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan.