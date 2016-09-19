 Top
    Russia's CEC named parties to get seats in Duma

    United Russia is expected receive a total of 343 mandates

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ 93% of the ballots were counted at the elections to the Russian State Duma.

    Report informs citing TASS, Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) declares.

    According to the commission, 54.27% voted for the United Russia, 13.46% for the Communist Party (CPRF), 13.25% for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), 6.17% for A Just Russia.

    Notably, elections to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of Parliament, were held on September 18 in a split system: 225 members of parliament were elected by party tickets, while the other 225 were elected in one-seat constituencies.

    So, the United Russia will receive a total of 343 mandates, the Communist Party (CPRF) gained 42 mandates, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) - 42 mandates, A Just Russia - 23 mandates.

