The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has fined the Russian military base in Gyumri, Report informs citing Yerevan.today.

According to the information, the shop located in the territory of the military base did not present a cash receipt to the buyer during the purchase. It was noted that, according to the decision of the committee adopted on July 9, the activity of this shop will be suspended for 5 days from September 19 to 23 of the current year.