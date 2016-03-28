 Top
    Russian and Iranian presidents discuss situation in Syria

    Presidents also agreed to intensify contacts at various levels

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation at the initiative of the Russian side held between the presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and president of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Report informs citing the official Kremlin website.

    During the conversation, the Syrian issues discussed in detail, including successful operation of the Syrian army to oust ISIS extremists from Palmyra.

    The sides noted the significance of the event, including in the context of the continued fight against terrorist groups in Syria.

    The presidents also exchanged views on topical issues of the bilateral agenda.It was agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.

