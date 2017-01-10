 Top
    Russia will be represented at experts level in Astana meeting to mull Syrian conflict

    Dmitry Peskov: Preparation for the meeting is underway

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will be represented at experts level in Astana meeting to discuss the conflict in Syria.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

    According to him, preparation for the meeting is underway.

    Notably, Astana meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held on January 23. 

    Earlier, it was reported that Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the event.

