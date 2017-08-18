Russia’s population starts to decline again

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, the population of Russia decreased by 17,000 people and made 146,8 mln. people as of July 1.

Report informs citing the Vesti, the Russian Statistics Committee has circulated information.

Last year, the country’s population increased by 267,3 000 people, and in 2015 by 277,4 000.

Along with it, in the first half-year, the number of newborns fell to 821, 000. In the same period of 2016, the number of the population declined by 928,4 000 people. The number of the dead has declined by 940,4 000 people compared to January-June 2015 (960,6 000).

Thus, in January-June 2017, the natural decrease of the population made 119,4 000 peple compared to the same period of 2016 (32,2 000 people). As a result of migration, increase compensated 85,7% of the population decrease.

The decrease in the number of newborns has been recorded in 84 regions, and the number of the dead in 73 regions of the country.

Overall, the number of the dead has surpassed the number of newborns 1,1 times and 1,5-2 times in 25 regions.

The natural population growth has been recorded in 21 regions of Russia (35 regions in the same period of 2016).

The increase as a result of migration has made 102,3 000 people compared to January-June 2016 (141,9 people).