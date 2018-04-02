Russia's Caspian Flotilla to move from Astrakhan to Dagestan

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian flotilla will be moved from Astrakhan to Dagestan Kaspiysk, the number of servicemen will soar.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"A decision has been made to transfer the Caspian flotilla to Kaspiysk. There we have a huge construction site: piers, mooring areas, service points, housing. The number of our officers and military personnel will multiply", Shoigu noted.

According to him, transfer of the flotilla is a serious component of security in the Caspian Sea region.