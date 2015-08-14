Russia Ready to Take Part in Reconfiguration of Iran's Arak Nuclear Reactor

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is ready to take part in the reconfiguration of the nuclear reactor in the Iranian city of Arak, but other P5+1 members must play a leading role in its restructuring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"As for the potential Russian contribution, we are ready to continue participating in this process, but considering that this reactor in Arak is not a Russian construction, the leading role in its restructuring must be played not by Russia, but by other P5+1 members," Ryabkov said.

He added that a planned IAEA facility in Kazakhstan could be used to store Iranian excess nuclear materials.

"It was decided that excess nuclear material, about eight metric tons, will be exported to Russia in exchange for the supply of natural uranium," Ryabkov said. "The international [IAEA] center in Kazakhstan, an agreement on which is almost ready to be signed, was considered by us on different stages."

"I cannot confirm that this will be the number one option [to store the materials], but we do not abandon it," he added.