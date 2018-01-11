Russia not to send again its delegation to PACE session

© EPA/PARICK SEEGER

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia won’t send its delegation to the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Report informs, Deputy State Duma Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy told the TASS on Thursday.

He said that the decision was made as no amendments have been introduced on protecting national delegations from discrimination.

Notably, in April 2014, Russia’s delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies, over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The issue of restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was raised at PACE twice throughout 2015 but the sanctions are still in place.

Notably, the PACE session will be held on January 22-26.