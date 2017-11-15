Russia, Iran and Turkey soar defense spending

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ PwC has published a study on militarization of the economies in the world in 2016, Report informs.

In its study, PwC divides all countries into six categories on defense strategy - from countries that solve their tasks at the expense of allies (Switzerland, Denmark), to global power leaders, including Russia and the United States, which spend more than 3% of GDP on defense.

In 2016, Russia's defense spending up to 5.3% of GDP, which amounted to $ 69.2 billion. Iran, in turn, last year spent 3.03% of its GDP, which was $ 12.7 billion. Turkey has spent 1.99% of GDP or $ 14.8 billion.

In a rating of militarization of the economy, these countries took the 7th, 19th and 27th places respectively.

In addition, Turkey and Russia were among the five countries with the largest growth in security positions, along with the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

PwC tops Oman with a share of 16.75% of GDP, followed by Saudi Arabia (10.41%) and Syria (8.49%).

The United States took 17th place with 3.3% of GDP.