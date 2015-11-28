Russia halts visa-free regime for Turks from January 1

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia said on November 27, it would suspend its visa-free regime for Turkish nationals from January 1, 2016 as it retaliates against Ankara for the downing of a Russian warplane, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Moscow has ruled out any military response against NATO member Turkey, but it has pledged broad retaliatory measures targeting entire sectors of the Turkish economy including tourism, agriculture and investments.

"A decision has been made to halt the visa-free regime with Turkey," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters after talks with Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Moscow.

"This decision will enter into force from January 1, 2016."

President Vladimir Putin earlier warned citizens not to travel to Turkey, whose affordable beaches are hugely popular with Russian holidaymakers, and the foreign ministry on Nov. 26 urged Russians who are already in Turkey to come home, citing "existing terrorist threats."

Lavrov on Nov. 27 denied that the decision to suspend the visa-free regime was an act of revenge.