Russia faced with financial problems on providing World Cup 2018

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Russian sport minister Vitaly Mutko, the 2018 football World Cup will mostly rely on donations from individuals due to its budget deficit for 2015, Report informs citing BBC.

He said, the 2018 football World Cup will mostly rely on donations from individuals.

"We will do our best to fulfill our obligations for providing of the World Cup in 2018", he added.

Russia was awarded the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010. The football championship will be hosted by 11 Russian cities, namely Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Volgograd.