​Russia: Coronavirus death toll hits 5,215

Russia confirmed 8,536 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country's official number of cases to 432,277, Report says, citing Task Force of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 178 people have died, bringing the total toll to 5,215 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

A total of 8,972 people have recovered, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 195,957.

Most of the new cases were detected in the capital Moscow - 1,842 people.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,4 globally, resulting in more than three recoveries and over 382 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.