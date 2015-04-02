Russia launches military exercises in Armenia

Baku.2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Military District of Russia kicked off tactical military exercises with the participation of the 4th generation of "MiG-29" fighters in Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press service of the Southern Military District stated about it.

The exercises are being held in Kamxud and Alagəz landfills of "Erebuni" military aviation base in Armenia.

According to the report, more than a hundred military pilots and technical service staff are attending the trainings. In addition, more than 30 special military training and aviation equipment was involved.

The three-day-long military exercises are carried out in the framework of Joint CIS Air Defense system "to protect the airspace of Armenia".