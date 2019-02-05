Russia blocks number of Armenian websites

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ A number of Armenian sites are blocked in Russia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, this information was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

“Blocking a number of Armenian sites in Russia is of a technical nature,” Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said.

A number of Armenian sites, including the Aysor.am news resource, are blocked on the territory of Russia without any official notification about activity restrictions.

"We are aware of the problem, the Armenian Embassy in Russia is in daily communication with the Russian authorities to solve it," - Naghdalyan said, adding that this problem has partially been solved.