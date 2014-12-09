​Russia and Iran plan to found single center to deal with emergency

Baku. 9 December. REOPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Iran are to offer to the same structures of the Caspian countries to found a single interstate center management and coordination of collaboration with emergencies in the region. Report informs citing Russian media, this decision was announced by the Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia Vladimir Puchkov and Iranian Minister of Internal Affairs Abdul Reza Rahmani Fazli during a working meeting in Moscow on December 8.

According to the Iranian minister, it would be a logical continuation of the cooperation agreements that have been reached by the heads of the Caspian states summit in Astrakhan.

"I would like to propose to develop our cooperation in the framework of the five Caspian states; to found a separate structure that would deal with our five-sided cooperation, issues of pollution of the Caspian Sea, joint exercises, crisis management, etc." offered the Minister.

One of the first objectives of the single structure will be the development of interstate regulations that will allow emergency services of the participating countries to assist colleagues in adjacent territories without unnecessary delays at the border.