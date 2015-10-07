Russia and Armenia agreed to exchange data on nuclear safety

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Armenia signed an intergovernmental agreement on exchange of information in the field of nuclear and radiation safety at its nuclear facilities. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the document was signed by Director-General of the Russian State Corporation "Rosatom" Sergey Kiriyenko and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia Yervand Zakharyan.

Under the agreement, the sides will permanently exchange information on nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities in Russia and Armenia.

Parties develop practical measures for the implementation of the commitments made, including the determination of the order and the amount of information transmitted on a regular basis in this area.