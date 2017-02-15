Armenian ruling party not nominates current premier for elections

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling Republican Party of Armenia hasn’t nominated current prime minister Karen Karapetyan for proportional election.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media, he told in his meeting with students of Erevan State University on February 15.

“Absence of my name in the list of candidates is not surprise for me. May be there are limitations and I don’t meet some requirements”, Karen Karapetyan tried to clarify the reason.

According to him, he will keep current cabinet, if ruling party wins the elections and they commission him to shape the government.

Parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on April 2.