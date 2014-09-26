​Rouhani: Strategic blunders of the West in Middle-East, Asia and Caucasus turned this regions into haven for terrorists and extremists

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ “The strategic blunders of the West in the Middle-East, Central Asia, and the Caucuses have turned these parts of the world into a haven for terrorists and extremists”.

Report informs citing the UN Information Centre, this was stated by the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during his speech at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

The President of Iran stated that extremism is not a regional issue that just the nations of our region would have to grapple with; extremism is a global issue. He noted the role of Western countries which have helped creating it. The President called to listen to the voices of moderate leaders in the region.

President took the aggression against Afghanistan and Iraq, and illegal interference in the events in Syria as an example of the erroneous approach of the West.

Rouhani called upon to fight against the deep roots of terrorism. "Terrorism germinates in poverty, unemployment, discrimination, humiliation and injustice," Rouhani said. He added that it could be eradicated by spread of justice and development and disallow the distortion of divine teachings to justify brutality and cruelty. “The pain is made greater when these terrorists spill blood in the name of religion and behead in the name of Islam,” Rouhani said. “I'm astonished that these groups which kill people, call themselves Islamic."

Rouhani told the General Assembly that Iran is determined to continue its confidence-building approach including uranium enrichment under international law. He said that the sanctions against his country were a part of an erroneous strategy for "moderate and independent state," especially in the context of the current difficult situation in the region. "We believe that the nuclear issue can only be resolved through negotiations," the President of Iran concluded.