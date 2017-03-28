Rouhani: Russia-Iran cooperation not directed against third countries

© Business Insider

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Iran a good neighbor and a reliable partner, Report informs citing TASS.

"Russia and Iran have been cooperating for many years, if not to say centuries of cooperation, for more than 500 years we have been maintaining diplomatic relations", Russian leader said at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Putin, Moscow and Tehran "work very effectively in almost all areas".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that cooperation between Russia and Iran is not directed against third countries, but is aimed at strengthening stability in the region.