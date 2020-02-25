 Top

Rouhani: Coronavirus came as an uninvited guest

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke about the coronavirus infection that killed 15 people in his country, Report informs, citing CNN Turk.

According to him, Iran will cope with the epidemic.

"Coronavirus is no more dangerous than type B influenza. We managed to prevent it and will overcome coronavirus. It came as an uninvited guest and spread to all countries," he said.

Rouhani also addressed those who thrive on the virus: "Nobody can benefit from such a situation. People need medicines, soaps, disinfectants, and masks. The state must spend the money saved for difficult times."

