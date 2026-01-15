Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

The Second International Ayder Forum, considered one of the most important economic, social, and cultural gatherings of the Black Sea region, is being held with the support of the Azerbaijani friends, Governor of Türkiye's Rize Province, Ihsan Selim Baydas, said in an interview with Report.

The governor noted that, alongside the support of the Rize Governorship, municipality, and Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) also plays a special role:

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often expressed the vision of turning his hometown Rize, and in particular the Ayder plateau - one of Türkiye's most enchanting natural areas - into a center for global, national, and international discussions, similar to Davos. As a vision and goal, Ayder has sufficient opportunities to achieve this. With the support of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and with the dedication of PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation) Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev, an Azerbaijani, we appreciate his commitment to making Rize the strongest economic zone of the Black Sea region."

Baydas added that while the first forum hosted experts and scholars from 10 countries, the current forum has exceeded 40 participants:

"Delegates from Azerbaijan, including members of parliament, are also attending. This event brings together experts, academics, government representatives, civil society, and private sector participants at both national and international levels, aiming to present the region's potential more effectively on a global scale."

The forum, held under the theme Energy, Global Security and Diplomacy, will continue until January 17.