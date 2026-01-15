Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

    Region
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 13:00
    Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

    The Second International Ayder Forum, considered one of the most important economic, social, and cultural gatherings of the Black Sea region, is being held with the support of the Azerbaijani friends, Governor of Türkiye's Rize Province, Ihsan Selim Baydas, said in an interview with Report.

    The governor noted that, alongside the support of the Rize Governorship, municipality, and Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) also plays a special role:

    "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often expressed the vision of turning his hometown Rize, and in particular the Ayder plateau - one of Türkiye's most enchanting natural areas - into a center for global, national, and international discussions, similar to Davos. As a vision and goal, Ayder has sufficient opportunities to achieve this. With the support of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and with the dedication of PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation) Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev, an Azerbaijani, we appreciate his commitment to making Rize the strongest economic zone of the Black Sea region."

    Baydas added that while the first forum hosted experts and scholars from 10 countries, the current forum has exceeded 40 participants:

    "Delegates from Azerbaijan, including members of parliament, are also attending. This event brings together experts, academics, government representatives, civil society, and private sector participants at both national and international levels, aiming to present the region's potential more effectively on a global scale."

    The forum, held under the theme Energy, Global Security and Diplomacy, will continue until January 17.

    Azerbaijan Rize Governor Turkiye Second International Ayder Forum Ihsan Selim Baydas Black Sea region
    Rize valisi: Qara dəniz bölgəsinin Davosa çevirmək istəyimizdə azərbaycanlı dostlarımızın da dəstəyi var
    Губернатор Ризе: Азербайджан оказывает важную поддержку Черноморскому форуму

    Latest News

    13:44

    Türkiye, US discuss Iran and Syria developments in Ankara meeting

    Region
    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

    Domestic policy
    13:18

    SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

    Finance
    13:16

    Another crane collapses in Thailand killing 2 people, police say

    Other countries
    13:09

    Anglo Asian Mining increased gold production in Azerbaijan by 1.7 times in 2025

    Business
    13:00

    Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

    Region
    12:21

    Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan says

    Region
    12:13

    IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Other countries
    All News Feed