Republican party of Armenia names presidential candidate

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced that candidate from Republican party for the next president of republic will be Armenian ambassador to UK, former prime-minister Armen Sarkissian.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media. The meeting was held in the residence of president today.

Armen Sarkissian was born on June 23, 1953 in Yerevan. He graduated from Yerevan State University, faculty of physics and mathematics. Armen Sarkissian had been Armenia's ambassador in London in 1992-1995, 1998-2000. He was appointed Armenian Ambassador to UK for the third time in 2013. He also worked as ambassador of Armenia to EU, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg and Vatican. In 1995-1996 he headed the Armenian mission in EU.

He served as prime-minister of Armenia from November 1996 to February 1997.

Sarkissian is owner of Knightsbridge Group company composing of more than 15 companies operating in the sphere of energy, oil and gas industry in Europe, Russia, China, Mongolia, India and Kazakhstan.

The terms of the incumbent president of Armenia ends on April 9. A new president of Armenia will be elected by parliament for a term of seven years.

According to preliminary data, presidential election may take place on March 2.

