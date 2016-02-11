Representative of Syrian wing of PKK opens in Moscow

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Representative office of Democratic Unity Party (PYD) - Syrian wing of the PKK group opened in Moscow.Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to the information office opened under the name of "representation of Western Kurdistan" and located on the border regions with Turkey called PYD "Canton" "Jazeera", "Kobani" and "Afrin".

The opening was attended by a member of the Democratic Party of the Turkish people, the deputy Fyalyaknas Udzha, PYD representative in Russia Abdulsalam Ali and "representative of the Syrian Kurds in the US and Europe" Sename Muhammad.

According to the information the event was also attended by representatives of the pro-Russian terrorists operating in eastern Ukraine.