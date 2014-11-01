​Regional Meeting of Ambassadors of France to CIS countries held in Belarus

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Belarusian capital Minsk hosted a regional meeting of Ambassadors of France to the CIS countries and Georgia. Report informs citing BELTA, on October 31, Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir MacKay met with the Director of the Department of Continental Europe of the Foreign Ministry of France Eric Fournier and French Ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Eric Fournier stressed that Belarus was not casually chosen to host a regional meeting of French Ambassadors, as it is located in the center of Europe and plays an important role in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The regional meetings of French Ambassadors are held periodically. On these talks the heads of French diplomatic missions discuss the cooperation with the countries of the region and exchange views on some regional policy issues.