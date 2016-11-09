 Top
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: A new era had begun in the United States

    Turkish President says he hopes the people's choice brings a benefit for basic rights and freedoms in the world

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ "A new era began in the United States of America". 

    “I hope the people's choice brings benefit for basic rights and freedoms in the world,” said Turkish President in his speech at Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) EXPO and 20th International Business Forum Congress in Istanbul..

    The Turkish government has also congratulated Donald Trump for his presidential victory on November 9, while repeating its call for the extradition of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, accused of orchestrating the failed coup attempt of July 15.

