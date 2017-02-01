Rally held in Tbilisi demanding to publish contract with "Gazprom"

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Action demanding disclosure of the conditions of a new agreement between the Georgian government and "Gazprom" held in Tbilisi in front of the government administration building with the participation of the opposition party 'United National Movement' and its supporters.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The main reason why we are gathered today, is a reminder to the Government of its obligations. Management is committed to disclose all agreements and ongoing negotiations", protestor Vakhtang Beridze told reporters.

Member of the "National Movement" party Giorgi Oniani considers it unacceptable that "society is not informed of how much money gets Georgia for transit of 1 cubic meters of gas"

Georgian opposition and experts believe that contract with "Gazprom" will make Georgia dependent on Russia. Therefore, they required to disclose the text of the agreement..