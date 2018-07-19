Putin urges to think about consequences of Georgia and Ukraine joining NATO

© Политика Сегодня

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ / Russia will respond respectively to the aggressive steps taken by NATO, those who seek to include Ukraine or Georgia in the Alliance should think about the consequences of such irresponsible policy. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported at a meeting with ambassadors and permanent representatives of the Russian Federation.

"We will respond to such aggressive steps, which pose a direct threat to Russia, respectively. Our colleagues, who are playing on the aggravation, seek to include, including, say, Ukraine or Georgia in the military orbit of the Alliance, should think about the possible consequences of such irresponsible policy," Putin said.

"The key to ensuring security and stability in Europe is to expand cooperation and restore confidence, but not to deploy new NATO bases and military infrastructure near the Russian borders, which happens now," he said.