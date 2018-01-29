Putin to meet with Israeli prime minister for seventh time in past two years

© Sputnik/ Сергей Гунеев

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow today.

Report informs citing Israeli media, this will be the 7th meeting between Putin and Netanyahu after Russia begins military operations in Syria, since September 2015.

The head of the Israeli government is accompanied by the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection, Ze'ev Elkin and Chief of Military Intelligence, Herzl Levi.

The meeting will focus on the coordination of Russian military and Israeli operations in Syria, problems in the region.

Sochi will host the National Dialogue Congress on the crisis in Syria on the day of the Putin-Netanyahu meeting.

Kremlin press service said the Russian president would not attend the forum.