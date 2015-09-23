Putin to hold talks today with his Turkish counterpart

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service, Turkish President will arrive in Moscow on a working visit to take part in the opening ceremony after a reconstruction of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.
As expected, during the upcoming talks the sides will discuss a wide range of issues of political and economic agenda, including exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, as well on "Turkish stream" pipeline.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
