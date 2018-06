Russian president signs order on pardoning Savchenko

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order on pardoning former Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Russian nationals Alexander Aleksandrov and Yevgeny Yerofeyev convicted in Kiev have been taken to Moscow.

"Today a plane of Rossiya state transport company has taken to Moscow to the Vnukovo airport two Russian citizens - Yerofeyev and Aleksandrov who were in Kiev," Peskov said.

"Simultaneously, President Putin signed an order on pardoning Savchenko and she was taken to Kiev on a Ukrainian plane that arrived for her in Rostov," he added.

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko confirmed a plane carrying former Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko has landed in Kiev.

"A presidential plane with Ukraine's hero Naiya Savchenko has landed," the president said on Twitter.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, before pardoning Savchenko, Putin met in the morning with relatives of the VGTRK journalists killed at Lugansk.