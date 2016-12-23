Putin: Russian envoy's assassination will not affect Russian-Turkish ties

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The murder of our ambassador, I think, was an attack on Russia and on the Russian-Turkish relations".

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference, commenting murder of Russian Ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara.

According to him, he had previously been skeptical to the thesis that Turkish authorities did not give the order to shoot down Russian military aircraft on Syrian-Turkish border, but changed his mind after the recent events: "Now, after the attack on ambassador, I change my opinion. Penetration of destructive elements in government agencies, including law enforcement agencies is very profound".

Putin also said that the murder of ambassador will not affect bilateral relations with Turkey, "as we understand the importance of these relations".