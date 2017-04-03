Putin: Russia ready to keep contra-sanctions forever

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will adhere to retaliatory measures forever, if the Western sanctions will be eternal.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the 4th Media Forum of regional and local media in St. Petersburg.

"I proceed from the fact that the same sanctions ... will not continue forever, and if they continue forever, we will forever limit access to our market for those goods that we ourselves can produce," Putin said.