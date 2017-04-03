 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin: Russia ready to keep contra-sanctions forever

    We will forever limit access to our market for those goods that we can produce ourselves© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will adhere to retaliatory measures forever, if the Western sanctions will be eternal.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the 4th Media Forum of regional and local media in St. Petersburg.

    "I proceed from the fact that the same sanctions ... will not continue forever, and if they continue forever, we will forever limit access to our market for those goods that we ourselves can produce," Putin said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi