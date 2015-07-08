Putin: Russia, China can jointly solve all problems, overcome all difficulties

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia can solve all the tasks and current difficulties by joining efforts with China, Report informs citing Russian media.

"We are well aware of difficulties that we have to face both in economy and international politics, but combining efforts, no doubt we will overcome all the problems before us and solve all the problems and tasks before us," the Russian leader stressed at the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The Russian leader said he is happy to welcome the Chinese delegation "in one of the most beautiful cities of Russia’s Volga region, Ufa." He thanked his counterpart for participating in the SCO and BRICS summits and expressed hope that the guests would like this part of Russia.

Putin stressed that the leadership of Bashkiria and local citizens have done a lot to prepare for the event.

"I will not hide that it is especially pleasant to see our friends from China, taking into consideration the great amount of our humanitarian and political contacts and the growing volume of trade and economic ties," Putin told the Chinese leader.