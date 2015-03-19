Putin on a visit to Kazakhstan

Baku.19 March.REPORT.AZ/ Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan.

Report informs referring to "newskaz", the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said it.

According to him, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hold a trilateral meeting in Astana to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Our position is clear. I am sure that President Putin can explain this position to his counterparts with the arguments in Astana", D.Peskov added while commenting on the situation in Ukraine.