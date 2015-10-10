Putin Offers Condolences to Erdogan Over Deadly Blasts in Ankara

"Vladimir Putin expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a soonest recovery to all the victims," the statement read.

The Russian leader also reiterated readiness to cooperate with Turkey on counterterrorism.

"In a telegram, the Russian president expressed hope that the perpetrators of this cynical crime would be brought to justice, and confirmed readiness for close cooperation with the Turkish authorities in the fight against terrorist threat," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, a double blast near Ankara's railway station ahead of the trade union's anti-war rally killed at least 30 people and injured at least 126.