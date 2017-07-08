Putin, Merkel and Macron hold meeting in Hamburg

© Tass.ru

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron began in the hotel Atlantic in Hamburg.

Report informs citing the TASS, conversation takes place at working breakfast.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that, leaders of Russia, France and Germany will first of all discuss topic of the Ukrainian settlement.Participants of the "Norman Quartet" will hold three-party conversation without a representative of Ukraine, since this state is not included in the "twenty" and not among the specially invited to the current G20 summit.