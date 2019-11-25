Putin may visit Turkey in first decade of January

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in the first decade of January 2020, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs.

"During one of the last telephone conversations, Putin and Erdoğan agreed that in the first decade of January 2020, the ground part of the Turkish stream will be completed in Turkey. Putin's possible visit to Turkey was also discussed during the telephone conversation. Such a trip is under preparation," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman did not give a specific date for the visit but promised to provide this information in a timely manner.

Notably, on November 19, Gazprom announced that it was completing the start-up operations before the commissioning of the Turkish stream gas pipeline, which, according to the schedule, is due before the end of 2019.