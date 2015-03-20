 Top
    Putin: It's time to talk about monetary union of Moscow, Minsk and Astana

    A trilateral meeting took place between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The time to talk about the formation of a monetary union between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan has come, President of Russia Vladimir Putin considers,  Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    "I think it's time to talk about the possibility of forming a monetary union in the long term", Vladimir Putin said  after a trilateral meeting with the heads of Kazakhstan and Belarus.He added that, issues of the Eurasian integration also discussed during the meeting

    According to him, "working shoulder to shoulder, it is easier to respond to external financial and economic threats, protect the joint market".

