Putin: I did not want to be a president

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he did not want to become the head of state when he was offered this position by the first Russian president, Boris Yeltsin.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that Putin's statement came during the All-Russian open lesson in Yaroslavl. According to the Russian leader, at that time he was not ready to become the Russian leader.

“When the first president of Russia, Boris Nikolayevich Yeltsin, called me and said,“I want to present your candidacy to the State Duma for you to be a prime minister, and then I will offer you to run for presidency' and asked if I agree, I told him 'No'," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that Yeltsin was surprised at his answer.