Putin fires tenth governor in last fortnight

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing the governor of Ivanovo region Pavel Konkov.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Stanislav Voskresensky has been appointed acting head of the region.

This is the tenth dismissal of the governor in the last two weeks. The first Samara Region Governor Nikolai Merkushkin "voluntarily" resigned. On the eve, governor of the Omsk region, Viktor Nazarov has also retired on his own will.