Putin doesn't see a direct threat to Russia from terrorists of "Islamic state"

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist group "Islamic state" doesn't pose a direct threat to Russia. Report informs, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin said today.

He noted that, involvement of Russian citizens in this group causes some concern: "It's concerning that, our citizens appear there, undergo some trainings and then may come to our territory. The citizens of the CIS countries are also trained and then may appear in our territory. We are considering this and conduct relevant works", V.Putin said, noting that the security services of the Russian Federation have an information on amount of the citizens of the Russian Federation involved in the IS and the places where they are training.

Russian President said that, Russian security services work in this direction, in collaboration with the secret services of other CIS countries.