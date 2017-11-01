Putin arrives in Tehran for talks

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran where trilateral negotiations are planned to take place in high level between Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

At the beginning of his visit Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, then delegations of two countries will hold expanded talks.

By evening Putin, Rouhani and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold trilateral meeting.

Later today, Russian leader will hold talks with Azerbaijani President.