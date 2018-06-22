Putin appoints Yeltsin's son in law as his advisor

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ / Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Valentin Yumashev as his Advisor on a voluntary basis. Report informs, web-site of Kremlin reported.

The President also signed a decree on dismissal of the adviser to the President, Alexander Bedritsky.

From March 1997 to December 1998 V. Yumashev was the head of the Kremlin administration. He has second marriage with Tatiana Dyachenko- daughter of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.