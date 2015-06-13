​Putin and Erdogan to discuss joint projects, international and bilateral issues in Baku

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games, will hold talks on Saturday. They plan to discuss the whole complex of relations, as well as a number of urgent regional issues.

Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitriy Peskov.

In particular, D. Peskov did not exclude the possibility, that they can touch on the Turkish stream project .

"Of course, if there is enough time, they will be able to exchange views on current major projects which are on the bilateral agenda," - he told reporters.

Speaking about today's talks, Mr. Peskov said that these negotiations would be repleted. "This is a crucial meeting," - he said, recalling that Putin and Erdogan "have not held meetings for a long time."

"Russia and Turkey are very important partners for trade, economic, investment, cooperators on major projects in various fields, including in the energy sector," - said the spokesman.

Therefore, he said, the agenda of their meetings is always extensive.